PureFi Protocol (UFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $78,730.00

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One PureFi Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PureFi Protocol has a total market capitalization of $345,518.00 and $78,730.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00788259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,902,293 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
Buying and Selling PureFi Protocol
Receive News & Updates for PureFi Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureFi Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.