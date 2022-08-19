Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Children’s Place stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $660.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 24.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after buying an additional 253,484 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $7,656,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,649,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

