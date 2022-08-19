Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lassonde Industries Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
Recommended Stories
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.