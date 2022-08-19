QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

QASH (QASH) traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. QASH has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $55,289.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,334.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003726 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074220 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

