Qtum Market Cap Tops $359.43 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $359.43 million and approximately $60.02 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00016050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023320 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005017 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,294,146 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.