Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 162,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 693,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 272,597.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,075,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073,466 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 962,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 184,643 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 258,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter.

