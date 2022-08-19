Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $19,348.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,944.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.73 or 0.07961592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00168302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00257407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00695943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00554201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,503,965 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

