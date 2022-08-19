QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 21,250 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,207.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.92. 3,391,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 6.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. QuantumScape’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

