QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Hits $65.50 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $65.50 million and $4.34 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003720 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074578 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

