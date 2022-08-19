QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QNST. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

QuinStreet stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $740.44 million, a PE ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $20,155,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 896,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

