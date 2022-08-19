QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QNST. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.
QuinStreet Stock Up 4.8 %
QuinStreet stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $740.44 million, a PE ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuinStreet (QNST)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.