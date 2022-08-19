Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 479.71% from the company’s current price.

QUIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark set a C$1.20 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

CVE QUIS traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$0.69. 203,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,087. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$246.19 million and a PE ratio of -10.95.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

