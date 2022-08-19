Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

RXT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,513. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 60.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 270,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,707.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 229,706 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.