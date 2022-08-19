Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Radius Health Price Performance

RDUS opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Radius Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Health

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at $70,120,602.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

