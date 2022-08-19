Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 118,800 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 1.64% of Freshpet worth $73,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. 23,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Freshpet Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.