Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. 165,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,853,880. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

