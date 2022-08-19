Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $105,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,948. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.77.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

