Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.16% of ANSYS worth $43,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after buying an additional 163,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 151.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,852,000 after buying an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $7.77 on Friday, hitting $272.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

