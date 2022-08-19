Rathbones Group PLC Buys 14,191 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $39,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 159,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

