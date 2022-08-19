Rathbones Group PLC Buys 5,738 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $147.32. 87,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,243,390. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

