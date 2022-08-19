Rathbones Group PLC Has $36.21 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. 11,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,608. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.