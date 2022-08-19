Rathbones Group PLC Has $53.80 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134,529 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 1.96% of Boise Cascade worth $53,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,693. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.62 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.