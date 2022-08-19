Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $47,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $98.28. 26,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

