Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,086.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $280,721.70 and approximately $9,086.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,002.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.77 or 0.07735990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00156911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00257822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00684383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00547633 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001038 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.