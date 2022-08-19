Raymond James Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $10.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.65.
Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.
