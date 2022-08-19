RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 7,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.31, for a total transaction of $1,822,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,603,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $259.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.71.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

