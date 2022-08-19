RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) CEO Sells $26,000.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ROLLP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $127.19.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
