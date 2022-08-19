RChain (REV) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

RChain (REV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RChain has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. RChain has a market cap of $5.59 million and $64,232.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,769.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071811 BTC.

RChain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 675,282,348 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

