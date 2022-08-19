RealFevr Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RealFevr has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $19,333.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00739911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RealFevr Coin Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
Buying and Selling RealFevr
Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.