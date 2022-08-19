RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,217 shares of company stock valued at $53,271. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of RealReal by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

