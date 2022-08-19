Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Air Canada (AC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Air Canada (TSE: AC) recently:

8/8/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

8/3/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$25.50 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

7/13/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$26.00.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$26.80.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

