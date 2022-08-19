Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $35.00.

8/15/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $35.00.

8/12/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $21.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $29.00.

8/2/2022 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Plug Power had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 665,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,068,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Get Plug Power Inc alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.