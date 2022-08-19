Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT):
- 8/19/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Krispy Kreme was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 8/18/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/18/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Krispy Kreme Price Performance
DNUT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 19,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -404.33. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
