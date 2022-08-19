Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Krispy Kreme (DNUT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT):

8/19/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Krispy Kreme was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/18/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DNUT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 19,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -404.33. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 916,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 239,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth about $30,789,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

