Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Valvoline (VVV)

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2022 – Valvoline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Valvoline had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Valvoline had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00.

8/2/2022 – Valvoline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

Get Valvoline Inc alerts:

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Valvoline by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.