Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2022 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2022 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2022 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $101.00.

8/5/2022 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

8/5/2022 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2022 – ChemoCentryx is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2022 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2022 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

Shares of CCXI remained flat at $51.00 during trading hours on Friday. 64,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $51.37.

Get ChemoCentryx Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,242,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,962. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.