Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.72 on Monday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

