Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.44. 540,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 664,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

