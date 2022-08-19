Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,959,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

