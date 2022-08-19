Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $358.47

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.47 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 386 ($4.66). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.56), with a volume of 509,955 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.72) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.48. The company has a market capitalization of £905.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

