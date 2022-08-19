Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $358.47

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.47 ($4.33) and traded as high as GBX 386 ($4.66). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.56), with a volume of 509,955 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.72) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Redde Northgate Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.48. The company has a market capitalization of £905.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 947.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Redde Northgate Increases Dividend
About Redde Northgate
Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.
See Also
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.