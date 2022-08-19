Redwood Financial Network Corp Buys Shares of 24,829 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. 17,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,645. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00.

