Redwood Financial Network Corp Invests $712,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,746. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.01. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $110.78 and a 12-month high of $167.91.
