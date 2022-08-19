Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $92.46. The company had a trading volume of 131,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

