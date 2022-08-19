Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.86. The company had a trading volume of 132,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,084. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.77.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

