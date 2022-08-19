Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. 30,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,276. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

