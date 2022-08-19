Refereum (RFR) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $36.38 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,988.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00070155 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.