Refinable Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Refinable has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $205,577.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00788514 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Refinable Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
