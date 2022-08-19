Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.49

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 2745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Repay Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repay by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

