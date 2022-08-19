Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Republic Services by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after buying an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

NYSE:RSG opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average of $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

