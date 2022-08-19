Request Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Request has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $116.97 million and $3.48 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00073981 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

