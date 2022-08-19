Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bodycote plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bodycote in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Bodycote’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

BYPLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.45) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 695 ($8.40) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BYPLF stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

