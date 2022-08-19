Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Increased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

